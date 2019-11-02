Rosemount converted a two-point conversion in overtime to upset host Eden Prairie 18-17 in the second round of the Class 6A state football tournament Friday. The Eagles will miss the quarterfinal round of the state tournament’s largest class for the first time since 2004.

After Sam Thomas ran in a 10-yar touchdown for Eden Prairie on the first play of overtime, the Eagles kicked an extra point for a 17-10 lead.

Rosemount (7-3) then responded on its OT possession with Trevor Armborst throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ratzlaf. Armborst then completed a pass to Cadin Rudoll on the two-point conversion to complete the upset.

Eden Prairie has won seven big-school championships since last missing the final eight of the state tournament, most recently winning the Class 6A title in 2017.

The Eagles (7-3) had an opportunity to win in regulation, but the Irish blocked a 25-yard field-goal attempt as time expired.

Neither team scored in the second half. Nathan Whiting kicked a 42-yard field goal in the first quarter for Rosemount, and after Cade Kramer threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Mark Masters, Armborst restored the Irish’s three-point lead with a 6-yard TD run in the second quarter. Connor Reynolds’s 25-yard field goal tied the score at 10-10 before halftime.

Elsewhere in Class 6A games:

Shakopee 21, Totino-Grace 6: The Sabers scored two TDs late in the first half and shut down the top-seeded Eagles. David Bigaouette ran in a 26-yard touchdown with 4:34 left in the second quarter, and Luke Rudolph returned a fumble 41 yards on the ensuing drive. Totino-Grace’s Kristoff Kowalkowski ran in an 11-yard score late in the third quarter, but Ben Reiland sealed the victory with a 2-yard TD run with 87 seconds remaining.

Champlin Park 16, Prior Lake 7: Senior Jaice Miller ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Patriots defeated the Lakers. Miller ran in from 1 yard out in the first quarter and threw a 29-yard TD pass to Brock Johnson in the second. Tyler Shaver scored for Prior Lake.

Lakeville North 33, Blaine 7: Raja Nelson and Logan Freeburg each ran for two touchdowns as the Panthers defeated the Bengals. Nelson also threw a TD pass to Reed Smith. Will Fredrickson scored Blaine’s lone touchdown.

Class 5A

Mahtomedi 28, Tartan 27: The third-seeded Zephyrs advanced to state by stopping a two-point conversion with 1:38 remaining to defeat the top-seeded Titans in Section 4. Joshua Praml ran for two touchdowns and Tyler Tangwall caught two TD passes for the Zephyrs. Tartan’s Dorian Singer caught three TD passes from Brandon Lockhart, but on the final two-point attempt, Lockhart was stopped short of the goal line.

Coon Rapids 17, Andover 14: Alex Findley kicked a 23-yard field goal with 43.8 seconds left, sending the Cardinals to the Section 7 crown and their first state tournament since 1983. Lucky Morange’s touchdown reception and David Geebli’s TD run helped Coon Rapids build a 14-0 lead, but the Huskies rallied to tie the score with fourth-quarter touchdowns by Keaton Leukam and Dylan Frost.

Chaska 21, Mankato West 0: Matthew Kuntz had 130 yards and two TDs to lead the Hawks to the Section 2 title. The senior running back scored on runs of 8 and 37 yards 1:47 apart in the second quarter. .

Class 4A

Simley 13, South St. Paul 7: Jamonte Franklin scored on an 8-yard TD run with 21.2 seconds left, lifting the Spartans over the Packers for the Section 3 championship. Franklin also scored in the first quarter on an 11-yard run. South St. Paul’s Mitch Felton tied it on a 3-yard run in the third quarter.

Class 3A

Dassel-Cokato 26, Providence Academy 13: Sanders Asplin ran for two TDs and threw a 62-yard TD pass to Joel Selseth to lead the Chargers to the state tournament for the first time since 1973 with a Section 2 title. Sean Allerheiligen and Hakim Daniels scored for the Lions.