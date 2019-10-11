Jonathan Mann

at a glance

Honored hurdler: In addition to his football prowess, Mann is a four-time all-state performer on the track. At the Class 2A state meet last spring, he placed second in the 110-meter hurdles and ran a leg of Rosemount's third place 4x200 relay.

Help from mom: At the urging of Gophers coach P.J. Fleck, Kathy Mann purchased a JUGS football machine (which she found on Craigslist) to help develop her son's hands. He caught 100 balls per day last spring and summer.

Maroon and gold goals: "They are building some pretty elite wide receivers, which is exciting," said Mann, a nod to current Gophers Tyler Johnson and Rashod Bateman.

Plans after college: Broadcast journalism.