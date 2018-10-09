A Rosemount school district employee has resigned over a social media post in which she appeared to suggest that someone should kill new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The district said Tuesday that the instructor at the Alliance Education Center, whom it did not name, had voluntarily resigned from her position with the district. In a statement posted on the district’s website, Intermediate School District 917 superintendent Mark Zuzek wrote that the staff member did not make the post on Twitter while at school, adding that “there were no school devices, equipment or other school staff involved in the actions.”

“At no time were students or staff in danger,” he wrote. “The employee was placed on paid administrative leave and an investigation conducted.”

Zuzek said the district began receiving complaints about the tweet on Sunday. It read: “So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?” By Monday, a spokesman for the FBI office in Minneapolis said the agency was aware of the posting, and the school district was conducting its own review.

The Star Tribune is not naming the teacher because she has not been charged with a crime. The district has declined to provide additional information, citing limitations under the Minnesota Data Practices Act.

Intermediate School District 917, based in Rosemount, provides services to special education students in nine public school districts across the southeast metro area. It is separate from the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district.

The Alliance Education Center, where the educator was employed, serves students between the ages of 5 and 21 who have autism spectrum disorders, developmental disabilities, behavioral disorders and other disabilities.