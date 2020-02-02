A 17-year-old Hastings girl died Thursday in a crash in Rosemount, authorities said Saturday.
The victim was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Trisha Lea Maher. She was killed just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Blaine Avenue near E. 152nd Street.
Rosemount police are investigating.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Woman dies after car collides with train in Moorhead
An 87-year-old woman has died after the car she was driving collided with a train in Moorhead.
Local
67-year-old man dies after stabbing in Oshkosh; man arrested
A 67-year-old man has died and a 28-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing inside a home in Oshkosh.
Local
Waseca officer shot in head is out of intensive care
Doctors felt the officer was "ready to graduate from the ICU and gave us the ok to move to a longer term acute care facility," read the latest CaringBridge update.
National
1 dead after police shooting outside mall in Wauwatosa
One person who allegedly had a handgun and was running from police after a disturbance at a Wauwatosa mall was shot by an officer and killed.
Local
Officers zero in on driving under the influence of drugs
As long as there have been vehicles and drugs, motorists have been driving while high. But drugged driving is getting a lot of attention locally…