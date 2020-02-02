A 17-year-old Hastings girl died Thursday in a crash in Rosemount, authorities said Saturday.

The victim was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as Trisha Lea Maher. She was killed just before 8:30 a.m. Thursday when a vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Blaine Avenue near E. 152nd Street.

Rosemount police are investigating.

