Rosedale Center has found a new use for vacant store space — a pop up for social influencers. Inspired by the popular collective of TikTok stars that formed the Hype House in Los Angeles, ShareSpace will be a 10-day creative space to offer influencers and aspiring internet marketers a chance to connect and collaborate in person in the former J. Crew retail store that closed last month at the mall.

ShareSpace will be run by Twin Cities influencer and content strategist Sarah Edwards who plans to offer an array of marketing strategy sessions such as panels on "using your platform for good" and the legal implications of being a social influencer as well as interactive experiences with local brands such as Prairie Organic Spirits.

"When we say ShareSpace it's sharing ideas, sharing connections, sharing community, sharing resources, sharing a little bit of everything and creating a space where everyone feels like they can come in and they leave feeling a little more inspired," Edwards said.

The space will be the newest offering of Edwards' rebranded creative marketing agency Some Great People. Edwards, who has 15,000 followers on Instagram, has consulted with Rosedale Center leadership in the past as the shopping mall has experimented with retail concepts, and she has also helped with brand activation and marketing for other clients such as ergonomic company Ergotron and dating app Bumble.

"Sometimes the word influencer gets a bad rap because I think sometimes unfortunately the Kardashians have ruined that word," Edwards said. "When I think of influence, I think of people actually influencing communities growing communities building these cool events and attracting people with their authenticity and voice."

The J. Crew space, located on the first floor in center court, is being divided so that two new retailers on either side of it will each take half the space. Rosedale Center hasn't announced those new retailers yet, but earlier this week the mall said bubble tea store Chatime and Tradehome Shoes will open in other parts of the mall in April and May.

Social influencer Sarah Edwards is pictured walking through an art installation at Rosedale Center. Photo provided by Sarah Edwards

The J. Crew space's front half, which is about 3,300 square feet, will be home to ShareSpace from March 6 to March 15.

"It was the perfect opportunity for us to take a space and do something creative with it instead of just going into construction phase," said Sarah Fossen, Rosedale Center's director of marketing and experience.

Fossen said the inspiration for ShareSpace was Hype House, a group of popular TikTok users that share a house and create content, but Rosedale Center wanted to go further and offer a fun salon of sorts on the business of influencing.

"[Edwards] brings together brands and brings together people and connects people in a way that we feel like is something people are all interested in doing right now," Fossen said. "Whenever we post something, we want the most likes, the most shares. We really want to be able to push our things out in a meaningful way to tell our story."

The influencer marketing industry is projected to hit over $10 billion in spending this year, according to industry publication Adweek.

Other aspects of ShareSpace that visitors can participate in include a candy and snack wall sponsored by Wiley Wallaby and Sweet Chaos, a pop-up retail store with local designers, a workout session with Okon Fitness and interactive video booths and activities with Celebrity Cruises.

