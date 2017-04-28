“Roseanne” is the latest 90s TV show eyeing a comeback.

The original cast is hoping to mount an eight-episode revival, with Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert on board to reprise their roles.

The original series executive producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford are also on board to executive produce alongside Barr and Gilbert.

The revival is being shopped to both broadcast and streaming platforms, with original network ABC in the mix.

The original “Roseanne” aired nine seasons from 1988-1997 on ABC and won 17 Emmys. The series followed the blue collar Conner family, trying to make ends meet in Lanford, Illinois.

Goodman and Gilbert staged a parody of a mini-reunion for their father-daughter characters Dan and Darlene Conner when he appeared on CBS’ “The Talk,” on which she’s a co-host.

The show also starred Laurie Metcalfe and Johnny Galecki, who are in negotiations to reprise their roles as well.

Goodman’s presence is an interesting development since the show ended with the titular Roseanne revealing that the final season, in which Goodman’s character Dan had survived a heart attack and the family won the lottery, was all a dream. In the reality of the show, Dan did not survive the heart attack.

If a new “Roseanne” happens, it will be in good company with a plethora of other nostalgic properties which have come back to life, including NBC’s upcoming “Will and Grace” revival, Netflix’s “Fuller House” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” and Showtime’s “Twin Peaks” reboot. The CW also has a reboot of classic nighttime soap “Dynasty” among its pilot orders this year.