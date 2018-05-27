FORT WORTH, Texas — Justin Rose closed with a 6-under 64 and finished at 20 under Sunday at Colonial for a three-stroke victory over U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka in the Fort Worth Invitational.

Rose won for the ninth time on the PGA Tour and became the fifth player with multiple victories this season. Rose also won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in the fall. The 37-year-old from England earned $1,278,000 and a plaid jacket for winning at Hogan's Alley. He moves to No. 3 in the world and will have a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 next week at the Memorial.

Koepka shot 63, but had started the day four strokes behind Rose in the final group. Emiliano Grillo shot 64 and finished third at 16 under.

While Rose missed matching Zach Johnson's 2010 tournament scoring record of 259 because of bogey on the 72nd hole, first-round leader Kevin Na matched the course record with a closing 61 and finished fourth at 14 under.

Rose opened with two straight birdies for the third straight day and led by as many as five shots after a birdie on No. 9.

Jordan Spieth made a short birdie at No. 18 on Sunday for a closing 68 to finish 5 under and tied for 32nd at Colonial, where he had a win and two runner-up finishes the past three years.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Paul Broadhurst shot an 8-under 63 to win the Senior PGA Championship by four strokes and match the 72-hole scoring record.

Broadhurst finished at 19-under 265 at Harbor Shores, matching the record by Rocco Mediate at Harbor Shores two years ago. Broadhurst, a 52-year-old from England, won his second senior major following his Senior British Open title in 2016.

Broadhurst led the field with 26 birdies and passed 54-hole co-leaders Tim Petrovic and Scott McCarron with a 31 on the back nine.

Petrovic was runner-up after a 69. McCarron closed with a 70 and tied for third at 14-under 270 with Jerry Kelly (65).

Broadhurst, who won six times on the European Tour and played in the 1991 Ryder Cup at Kiawah Island, earned a career-high $585,000 for his fourth PGA Tour Champions title. The victory gets him into PGA Championship in August at Bellerive.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Francesco Molinari completed a bogey-free weekend at Wentworth Club and closed with a 4-under 68 to win the BMW PGA Championship by two shots over Rory McIlroy in a duel that never developed.

McIlroy, who led by three strokes after 36 holes, entered the final round tied for the lead with Molinari. He didn't make his first birdie until the eighth hole, and by then Molinari already was two shots ahead. McIlroy fell four shots behind through 10 holes, and only a birdie-birdie finish for a 70 made it look closer than it was.

Molinari won for the fifth time in his career and celebrated his biggest title since beating Lee Westwood in a World Golf Championship in Shanghai in 2010.

"If I could pick one tournament to win in my career, it would be this one," Molinari said.

The victory moved Molinari into one of the automatic qualifying spots for the Ryder Cup. The Italian has not played in the Ryder Cup since beating Tiger Woods in singles at Medinah during Europe's record-tying comeback.

___

LPGA TOUR

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Minjee Lee of Australia birdied the 18th hole to close with a 4-under 68 and win the LPGA Volvik Championship by one shot over I.K. Kim.

Lee, who turned 22 on Sunday, three-putted for a bogey on No. 17, dropping into a tie with Kim, who finished her round of 67 around the same time. Lee needed a birdie to win on reachable par-5 18th. Her second shot landed a few feet to the right of the green, and she calmly chipped to about 3 feet

She made the putt to finish at 16-under 272 at Travis Pointe Country Club. It was Lee's fourth career victory, and her first since 2016.

Kim shot a 32 on the back nine and birdied No. 18, but it wasn't enough to force a playoff.

___

WEB.COM TOUR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Davis of Australia birdied the last two holes for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot victory in the Nashville Golf Open for his first Web.com Tour victory.

It was the second time in the last six months that Davis rallied from a six-shot deficit in the final round. He shot 64 in the final round of the Australian Open in November to overcome Jason Day's six-shot lead. This time, Davis needed some help from Lanto Griffin.

Griffin, who had a three-shot lead starting the final round at Nashville Golf & Athletic Club, closed with an even-par 72. He tied for second with Kevin Dougherty (66) and Josh Teater (68).

Davis finished at 18-under 270 and moved to No. 14 on the money list. The top 25 at the end of the regular season earn PGA Tour cards.

___

OTHER TOURS

MEN

Shota Akiyoshi closed with a 2-under 70 to win the Mizuno Open and earn one of four spots in the British Open. Akiyoshi won for the first time on the Japan Golf Tour. Michael Hendry, Masahiro Kawamura and Masanori Kobayashi tied for second to earn a place at Carnoustie in July. The Mizuno Open was part of the International Final Qualifying series. ... Minkyu Kim won the D+D Real Czech Challenge with a 66 in the final round. At 17 years and 64 days, he became the youngest winner ever on the European Challenge Tour. ... Tae-hee Lee closed with a 5-under 67 on the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea to win the Genesis Championship on the Korean PGA Tour.

WOMEN

Louise Ridderstrom closed with an 8-under 63 to set the course record at Raven's Claw and win by four shots in the Valley Forge Invitational on the Symetra Tour. The former UCLA player from Sweden won her first Symetra Tour title. ... Da-Yeon Lee closed with a 67 for a three-shot victory in the E1 Charity Open on the Korean LPGA Tour. ... Eri Okayama won the Resort Trust Ladies Tournament in a playoff on the Japan LPGA Tour.