NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. — Justin Rose has to wait until Monday to have a shot at getting to No. 1 in the world.
And he still might not have to hit another shot.
More rain delayed the start of the final round at the BMW Championship until at least mid-afternoon Sunday. Even if Aronimink Golf Club can be ready for play, the round will not end.
Slugger White of the PGA Tour says the goal is to complete 72 holes. In wet conditions do not allow for golf on Monday and more than half the 69-man field has not finished, the third FedEx Cup event could be cut short to 54 holes.
Rose has a one-shot lead over Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. A victory gets him to No. 1 in the world ranking.
