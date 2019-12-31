ORLANDO, Fla. — Quinton Rose had 16 points as Temple narrowly defeated Central Florida 62-58 on Tuesday in the first American Athletic Conference matchup of the season for both teams.
Temple won its league opener for the first time since 2015-16, which was the same season the Owls last won at UCF.
De'Vondre Perry had 11 points for Temple (9-3, 1-0 AAC). Nate Pierre-Louis added 3 points and 11 rebounds.
Dre Fuller Jr. had 14 points for the Knights (9-4, 0-1). Ceasar DeJesus added 12 points and six assists, and Collin Smith had 10 points.
Temple faces Tulsa on the road on Friday. Central Florida takes on Houston on the road on Friday.
