The televised introduction of Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas was intended to carry this message:

We know that you as fans came to dislike Tom Thibodeau; well, we didn't like him, either, and we've hired a really nice family man to replace bachelor Thibs as our basketball president, and after a thorough search of two or three days, he's going to sign off on hiring a really nice young man, Ryan Saunders, from our favorite basketball family to continue as coach, and we're going to take off from here as a collaborating, aligning, integrating, 360-degree viewing, interfacing basketball family.

And where is this going to lead? For sure, there is an early lesson to be taken for Rosas from the Thibodeau experience here:

If you wind up with the fifth pick in your first draft, don't take the senior from Providence who can't shoot (Kris Dunn), take the Kentucky freshman who can (Jamal Murray).

PATRICK REUSSE