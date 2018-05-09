Eddie Rosario is pretty sure the leaping catch he made of Adam Engel's fly ball Thursday in Chicago probably would have bounced off the wall if he hadn't caught it. But the one Monday, the Dexter Fowler blast that appeared headed to the Twins' bullpen?

"It's going to be a homer. I think I robbed a homer," Rosario said proudly. "My first one."

Rosario said he had no idea whether he could reach it as he raced to the fence. "I threw the glove up there," he said. "I could feel it when I catch it."

The catch kept Fernando Romero perfect, and he remained unscored-upon in two major league starts by putting up six shutout innings in Busch Stadium. Rosario said he was proud to have made the great play, because if he hadn't, the game may have turned out completely different.

"Everything changes," he said. "[If] I don't rob this homer, the game is 2-2. The first inning changes the whole game."

