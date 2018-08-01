, -- Dalvy Rosario hit a run-scoring single in the first inning to give the DSL Marlins a 1-0 win over the DSL Athletics on Wednesday.

Alvaro Montero scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a single by Julio Machado.

Luis Palacios (4-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless relief while DSL Athletics starter Jorge Juan (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game. Geremy Galindez retired the side in order for his eighth save of the season.

The DSL Athletics were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the DSL Marlins' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

With the win, DSL Marlins improved to 5-2 against DSL Athletics this season.

This story was generated by Automated Insights ( http://www.automatedinsights.com ) using data from and in cooperation with MLB Advanced Media and Minor League Baseball, http://www.milb.com