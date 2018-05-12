ANAHEIM, Calif. — Eddie Rosario homered twice, Bobby Wilson hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Rosario's solo shot to right pulled Minnesota to 4-2 in the sixth and his drive in the ninth cut the deficit to 4-3. Logan Morrison then doubled to left, and pinch-hitter Mitch Garver drove him in on a single down the first base line to tie it at 4. Wilson's sac fly scored pinch-runner Max Kepler to cap the three-run ninth.

Fernando Rodney got Mike Trout to ground out to short with a runner on first for his sixth save.

Matt Magill (1-0) picked up the win for his scoreless eighth inning in relief. Justin Anderson (0-1) gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings.

Brian Dozier homered for the second consecutive game to give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the first. It was his seventh home run of the season.

The Angels capitalized on a second chance in the third inning to take the lead. Justin Upton hit a two-run homer to left and put the Angels ahead 3-1 two pitches after Joe Mauer misplayed a pop-up in foul territory down the first base line that would have been the third out. The ball landed past the outstretched arms of a diving Mauer, allowing Upton to hit his fifth home run in six games.

But the Angels only got one run across with the bases loaded in the fifth, with Andrelton Simmons drawing a full-count walk to make it 4-1, and the Twins punished the home team for their wastefulness.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: Kepler (left hand) was held out of the starting lineup as a precaution after being hit by a pitch Thursday.

Angels: 1B Albert Pujols got the day off to rest, with Luis Valbuena taking his place in the infield. . RHP Blake Wood (elbow) could receive a rehab assignment after throwing two bullpen sessions this week.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Kyle Gibson (1-1, 3.49) gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision at the White Sox on Sunday. Gibson has won his last two decisions against the Angels.

Angels: RHP Nick Tropeano (1-2, 3.42) will make his first start since May 1 against Baltimore. Tropeano did not give up a run in 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles, but went on the disabled list the next day because of inflammation in his right shoulder.