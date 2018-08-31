While Jorge Polanco returned to the lineup on Friday after missing all three games in Cleveland with cramping in his left leg, Eddie Rosario was not in the lineup because of a sore upper left quadriceps.

And Rosario might not return for awhile.

Rosario is still sore in the area, and manager Paul Molitor on Friday speculated that his outfielder could miss the remainder of the road trip. Given that it's September, the Twins aren't in contention and September callups are coming, there is no rush to return Rosario to the lineup.

So it's likely that the Twins will make sure Rosario is fully recovered before he plays again.

"He came in sore today," Molitor said. "Certainly tightness in the upper right quad. It's 24 hours (since the injury) but it is still probably a little early to try to predict how long he will be out. It's probably a little bit more reasonable that we won't see him play on this trip but we will stay open-minded about that, given that we are headed into September."

Rosario, batting .292 with 22 home runs and 74 RBI, was injured during Thursday's game at Cleveland while attempting to run out a ground ball. He's played in a team-high 130 games this season, but his run of durability has now taken a hit.

Robbie Grossman started in left field on Friday in place of Rosario.

Roster news

After tonight's game, the Twins will begin their September call up announcements. Catcher Chris Gimenez, whom the Twins acquired in a trade with the Cubs for Bobby Wilson, will officially join the team. Righthander Tyler Duffey also is expected be called up. Reliever Matt Belisle will be activated from the disabled list. Twins manager Paul Molitor indicated that Gimenez and Belisle will join the club on Saturday.

It's not clear if anyone else will be promoted in time for tomorrow's game. Twins CBO Derek Falvey indicated that call ups will come in two waves, one for Saturday and one once the minor league season ends.

It will be interesting to see if Rosario's injury influences their decision to call up Byron Buxton or not. They could get by with Robbie Grossman, Jake Cave, Max Kepler and the utility guys Willians Astudillo and Ehrie Adrianza. We'll see.

Two pitchers who have been under consideration for a callup are lefthander Andrew Vasquez and righthander Nick Anderson. Vasquez was recently promoted to Class AAA Rochester and has a nasty slider. Anderson, born in Crosby and played at Brainerd High, throws in the mid-90's. They could be options for the second wave of callups.

Rotation stuff

The Twins do not have a starter named for Sunday yet, and they might use a reliever to "open" the game before a starter enters and faces the lineup a couple of times.

The Twins also have discussed using a six-man rotation in September. So brace yourselves for some funking pitching situations over the last few weeks of the season.

Etc.

I talked with a former catcher who now is a scout for an AL team. He said Mitch Garver looks better defensively than he did at the beginning of the season. He pointed out that Garver's positioning is better. At the plate, he's developing a good two-strike approach.

Twins

Joe Mauer, 1B

Jorge Polanco, SS

Robbie Grossman, LF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Jake Cave, CF

Tyler Austin, DH

Ehire Adrianza, 2B

Stephen Gonsalves, LHP

Rangers

Shin-Soo Choo, LF

Rougned Odor, 2B

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Adrian Beltre, DH

Jurickson Profar, 3B

Joey Gallo, 1B

Robinson Chirinos, C

Carlos Tocci, CF

Drew Hutchinson, RHP