

Lefthander Randy Rosario joined the team during the late innings on Thursday, the result of his flight being diverted, then delayed, as he attempted to travel cross country to reach the majors.

He's in the clubhouse now, with a lot of players he's met during spring training.

"I feel like I am home," Rosario said.

And he's ready to help the Twins out of the bullpen whenever they need him. Rosario throws a fastball and slider but also mixes in a change up. He's given up eight home runs over 85 games (55 starts) over 318 innings in the minors. So he's been able to keep the ball in the park.

Burger battle

Kyle Gibson and I got into an argument last year in Boston - on the day he pitched.

I was minding my own business in the clubhouse before the game when I was summoned to the edge of the trainer's room. Gibson was in his pre-game routine, getting rubbed down. A coach who shall remain nameless asked me which hamburger I like better, Five Guys or In-N-Out. Apparently, there was a debate going on before I was consulted. "It's In-N-Out and it's not even close," I replied. Gibson, a Five Guys fan, objected and we started arguing about burgers - on the day he pitched.

Gibson proceeded to hold the Red Sox to one run over eight innings as the Twins won 2-1. After the game, Gibson tried not to answer my questions, playfully.

I mention all of this because I was sitting the pressbox today at about 3:30 PST when I see Gibson walk in from the right field corner - where a lot of players enter when they are dropped off. Gibson was carrying bags full of In-N-Out burgers to pass out to his teammates.

When asked if he had switched sides, he said: "Absolutely not. There's apparently a monopoly here."

Yes, we are supposed to leave pitchers alone the day they pitch. But there have been a handful through the years who didn't mind light banter. Carl Pavano and Sidney Ponson were the types who would walk up and start conversations with you - and want to keep talking. Every pitcher is different.

I thought I'd share that story with you because Gibson is pitching tonight, and the last time we discussed hamburgers on the day he threw, he threw well.

And, if you can, try In-N-Out burger. It's the truth.

Udder excellence

Eduardo Escobar is participating in the Angels' 43rd annual cow milking contest. Righthander Blake Parker is going for the Angels. First squirt is at 8:38 p.m. Central Time. Chris Gimenez, who has won cow milking events three times in his career, was supposed to go for the Twins, but manager Paul Molitor has him in the starting lineup. So no ringer for the Twins.



Twins

Brian Dozier, 2B

Robbie Grossman, DH

Joe Mauer, 1B

Miguel Sano, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Jirge Polanco, SS

Chris Gimenez, C

Eddie Rosario, LF

Byron Buxton, CF

Kyle Gibson, RHP

Angels

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Kole Calhoun, RF

Albert Pujols, DH

Yunel Escobar, 3B

Luis Valbuena, 1B

Martin Maldonado,C

Ben Revere, LF

Danny Espinosa, 2B

Eric Young Jr., CF

JC Ramirez, RHP