MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Rosa Parks and Helen Keller are soon to have statues on the grounds of the Alabama State Capitol.
Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation Wednesday creating a Women's Tribute Statue Commission to fund, commission and place the statues on the Capitol grounds.
Parks was arrested Dec. 1, 1955, for refusing to give up her seat on a segregated Montgomery city bus to a white passenger. Her arrest helped spark the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the civil rights movement.
Keller, who was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama, was both deaf and blind and became a world-famous author and activist.
