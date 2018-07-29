WASHINGTON — Wayne Rooney scored his first MLS goal to help D.C. United beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday night.
United (4-9-5), who won for just the second time since May 19, took a 2-1 lead on an own goal in the 90th minute when Ulises Segura's cross deflected off Colorado's Niki Jackson into the net.
Rooney, the 32-year-old English star who ranks second with 208 career Premier League goals, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. Rooney ran onto a pass from Luciano Acosta and slipped it between the legs of Tim Howard into the net.
Colorado's Kellyn Acosta, who was acquired in trade with FC Dallas on Monday, chipped a first-timer over goalkeeper David Ousted and inside the near post to make it 1-1 in the 82nd.
The Rapids (4-12-5) are winless in their last five games.
