Mike Hughes, Vikings cornerback

The rookie perhaps set set the tone for his career with a pick-six, a pass breakup in the end zone and three tackles .

Sheldon Richardson, Vikings defensive tackle

He showed why Mike Zimmer wanted him so much, disrupting the interior, assisting on a sack and being a headache.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings running back

He’ll have bigger rushing games (16 carries, 40 yards), but with six catches for 55 yards, it was a solid comeback.





