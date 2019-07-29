Sometime after halftime every game, Minnesota United’s Twitter account puts the vote to the people and nominates three players for its Bell Bank Man of the Match winner.

The people spoke Saturday and chose right back Romain Metanire during a scoreless draw against last-place Vancouver.

United coach Adrian Heath had his own opinion: Rookie Chase Gasper, the left-side back opposite Metanire’s right-side position.

“I thought he was Man of the Match today,” Heath said after the game. “I thought he was absolutely outstanding.”

United acquired an additional first-round pick from Chicago on draft day in January and took Gasper, because of his maturity and advanced game, 15th overall out of national champion Maryland by way of UCLA. A persistent hamstring injury hindered his rookie season in April and May, but in June, after United traded away captain and starter Francisco Calvo at that position, a healed Gasper moved into the starting lineup.

He has stayed there since then because he was the only left-footed left back, until United last week signed French veteran Wilfried Moimbe.

That lineup change coincided with United’s nine-game unbeaten streak in MLS and U.S. Open Cup play. That streak was extended Saturday with a draw that was either one valuable point gained in a Western Conference playoff chase or two points squandered against an opponent that ended a five-game losing streak and now is winless in its past nine matches.

On Saturday, Gasper marked speedy Vancouver forwards Yordy Reyna and Lucas Venuto.

“He’s playing against people who are a threat, so I’m pleased for him because he wants to get better,” Heath said. “He’s working hard at his game.”

Gasper has started every game in a stretch that began just after United’s last MLS loss, a 1-0 decision at Colorado on June 8 in which he took over for fellow rookie Hassani Dotson. Gasper has started all three U.S. Open Cup victories and six of seven MLS games he has played.

Gasper, Dotson and second-year forward Mason Toye all are finding their way to pro success.

“It’s awesome,” Gasper said. “We call ourselves the Young Loons, so the Young Loons are very happy right now.”

It is growth he attributes to United’s veterans, and video study with assistant coach Mark Watson.

“Playing week in and week out helps so much developing a confidence,” Gasper said. “Not just on the ball but off the ball, which is just as important in this league. The older guys on our team, it’s really easy to look up and learn from them. They help out so much. I’m very grateful and thankful to my teammates and coaches for believing in me.”

He has discovered the pace with which MLS star forwards play and the skill that opponents possess, including rival left backs who can play a diagonal ball his way with an expertise he didn’t face in college.

“At this level, anyone can hit a killer diagonal ball,” Gasper said. “I’ve learned at my position when the left winger and left back have it, that’s when you have to be most focused. If you tune out and your guy cuts in behind you, it’s a goal every time. At this level, it’s not as forgiving.”

Gasper defended, created runs with the ball and sent some of the Loons’ 37 crosses Saturday into the box from his left side, all of which made him Heath’s Man of the Match choice.

“I feel I’m definitely holding my own,” Gasper said. “But you can’t get content. That’s where you stall out. I’m just getting started. I’m hungry and I want to get better every single game. That’s my goal.”