BISMARCK, N.D. — A roofing company has been banned from doing business in North Dakota, state officials said Tuesday.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said he has issued a cease and desist order against McKenna's Roofing and its owner Joshua McKenna. McKenna lists addresses in Brampton, North Dakota, and Long Prairie, Minnesota.

A state investigation started in August showed that McKenna had taken an advance payment of over $5,000 for a roofing job and the homeowner spent the next year trying to get McKenna to do the work or provide a refund, without success.

Investigators determined that McKenna's contractor's license had already expired when he took the money and the company has not since been licensed.

Stenehjem said McKenna has stopped cooperating with investigators.