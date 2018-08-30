ROME — A huge chunk of the wooden roof of a 16th century church built over an ancient Roman prison has collapsed in Rome's Forum.
No one was injured as the San Giuseppe dei Falegnami church was closed at the time.
Firefighters were called to the scene Thursday and even called in sniffer dogs to make sure no one was injured. Provincial vice-captain Marcello Lombardini said no victims had been located.
The church is located on the western edge of the Roman Forum, near to Piazza Venezia. It was built starting in 1598 over what had been a prison in Roman times.
