VERONA, Italy — Cristiano Ronaldo warmed up at Chievo Verona with crowd-pleasing ball tricks ahead of his competitive debut for Juventus in the Serie A opener on Saturday.
Juventus fans cheered Ronaldo's every touch.
Saturday's game at the Stadio Bentegodi is sold out and there were long queues to get in more than three hours before the 1600 GMT kickoff.
The team bus carrying Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates was greeted by huge cheers, with fans crowding onto the balconies of the stadium.
Ronaldo stunned the soccer world when he moved from Real Madrid to Juventus in July in a Serie A record 112 million euro (then $131.5 million) deal.
