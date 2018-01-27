– One by one, chatty teenagers in jeans walked across the stone patio that Ronald Reagan built by hand to ring the bell at the former president’s coastal mountain ranch. Nancy Reagan tugged on that same rope decades ago to call her husband home for lunch when he was out horseback riding or working in the stable.

On a bright fall day, the Virginia-based Young America’s Foundation shuttled in nearly 100 teenagers from 46 different states for a three-day conference at Rancho del Cielo, hoping to summon Reagan’s spirit.

They were not there for a history lesson.

Instead, YAF leaders gave the high school students gathered at the late president’s properties modern-day pointers on what it means to be a Republican, and tips for fending off what the group views as the other side’s indoctrination.

The foundation promotes itself as a political counterweight to the liberal thought that its supporters say courses through colleges, and spends millions every year to fund YAF clubs and seed conservative activism on campus.

The Young America’s Foundation, born in the politically turbulent late 1960s, has become one of the most influential and controversial forces in the nation’s conservative youth movement, backed by $65 million in assets largely underwritten by the wealthiest of the hard right.

Though a force in the conservative movement for decades, the foundation’s aggressive and confrontational tactics have become a beacon of right-wing empowerment during the rise of President Donald Trump.

The high school students here broke into small groups and scribbled lists of what they considered true conservative ideals on white boards. One circle made quick work of its task: a strong national defense, Christian values, limited government, informed patriotism and capitalism.

When a few students suggested adding “constitutional rights,” the foundation’s Spencer Brown encouraged them to think more broadly.

“A lot of people, particularly liberals, think government is the one who gives them rights — as opposed to God-given rights,” Brown said.

Afterward, when the groups gathered to compare their lists, foundation President Ron Robinson told the students that the words they use to express their conservative beliefs are essential. For instance, he said, instead of saying they support “capitalism,” it would be better to use the phrase “free enterprise” or “entrepreneurship.”

“Capitalism,” Robinson said, is disparaged by leftists and does not poll well. “The terminology battle is very important,” he added.

Robinson also told students that Social Security was a Ponzi scheme and narrated a slide show on media bias against conservatives, showing them Time and Newsweek magazine covers with headlines disparaging Trump and other Republicans.

It was just one of the many dire warnings the students received. They were urged to stand up for their beliefs and challenge the liberal point of view of their instructors — all part of a more unyielding, confrontational approach that’s much more intense than was seen in Reagan’s political era.

The theme of political persecution ran through the weekend: by the media, college professors and high school teachers, Facebook and Twitter, and fellow students.

Burt Folsom, a frequent YAF speaker and a history professor at Hillsdale College in Michigan, said his profession tends to be liberal. “Often government is an employer of professors, and they tend to see government in a very favorable light — as the solution to problems.”

Early in the conference, when students introduced themselves, many said they were ostracized at school for their conservative beliefs.

Caleb Walzak, a 16-year-old sophomore from Savannah, Ga., said he felt out of sync with the rest of his classmates.

“If you say anything that goes against any of their opinions at all, you are shunned from all social interaction whatsoever. Basically your life is ruined,” Caleb said.

Sarah Dowless, a senior from Wakefield, Va., said a feeling of political isolation is one of the reasons why she has attended six Young America’s Foundation conferences.

“I go to a school for the arts. It’s a great place, but it’s very liberal,” said Sarah, 16. “When I come here, I get to be around people on the same side.”

With its 688 acres of oak and manzanita trees and riding trails hidden in the Santa Ynez Mountains, Reagan’s ranch was a sanctuary from the pressures of the White House.

In recent years, the foundation has drawn attention for its sponsorship of a highly charged circuit of conservative speakers at universities across the country, setting off protests from Cal State L.A. to the University of Buffalo. Foundation officials cite the uproar as evidence of “triggered” liberals suppressing speech.

Last April, the foundation helped line up Ann Coulter to speak about immigration at the University of California, Berkeley, the birthplace of the free speech movement. The resulting outcry by university officials prompted Coulter to cancel her appearance.

The foundation, which bought the ranch from the Reagans in 1998, sees it as a cathedral of conservatism, where the former president’s legacy is preserved and future generations are trained in free-market capitalism, individual liberty and the faith-based tenets of the American right.

The message has changed since Reagan’s day, and the mission isn’t just being carried out at Rancho del Cielo.

The foundation has drawn criticism for its speaker circuit at college campuses around the country, enlisting conservative provocateurs such as Coulter, Dinesh D’Souza and author Robert Spencer of Jihad Watch, a website that has often been accused of Islamophobia.

The foundation expanded in size and influence over the past two decades after two other activist conservative groups merged into the nonprofit organization: the late William F. Buckley’s Young Americans for Freedom, a cadre of dedicated college-age students, and the right-leaning National Journalism Center.

The foundation reported assets of more than $65 million in 2015 and received more than $34 million in contributions and grants that year.