SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney says the bitter fight over Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation shows the Supreme Court nominating process is "awful," a sentiment his Democratic Senate opponent largely agreed with, though she differed on how to fix it.

Romney, who said he would have backed Kavanaugh, called for a deadline for allegations and more private hearings during a Tuesday debate against Democrat Jenny Wilson.

She said the "heartbreaking" process was rushed, and the allegations weren't thoroughly investigated.

They're vying to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, a vocal Kavanaugh supporter who recruited Romney to run for the seat.

The onetime Republican presidential candidate is the heavy favorite to win.

Romney argues his high political profile would be a boon to Utah in Washington, while Wilson says she would bring needed change.