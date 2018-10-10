SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney says the bitter fight over Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation shows the Supreme Court nominating process is "awful," a sentiment his Democratic Senate opponent largely agreed with, though she differed on how to fix it.
Romney, who said he would have backed Kavanaugh, called for a deadline for allegations and more private hearings during a Tuesday debate against Democrat Jenny Wilson.
She said the "heartbreaking" process was rushed, and the allegations weren't thoroughly investigated.
They're vying to replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, a vocal Kavanaugh supporter who recruited Romney to run for the seat.
The onetime Republican presidential candidate is the heavy favorite to win.
Romney argues his high political profile would be a boon to Utah in Washington, while Wilson says she would bring needed change.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.