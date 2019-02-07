ROME — Rome's Ciampino airport has been temporarily closed due to the discovery of World War II-era ordinance during maintenance work.
Italy's Defense Ministry says army experts are working on safely removing three German bombs with a total weight of 150 kilograms (330 pounds).
Airport operator Aeroporti di Roma said the bombs were found Thursday during maintenance work on the tarmac. It said some flights to Ciampino would be diverted to Rome's larger Fiumicino airport.
Ciampino was expected to reopen later Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
France: Witnesses back women in post-MeToo defamation trial
Former officials of France's Green Party said Thursday they should have acted earlier on reports of sexual misconduct by a lawmaker accused by six women of harassment and abuse. They stressed that the #MeToo movement since then has raised their awareness on the issue.
World
France recalls ambassador to Italy after yellow vest meeting
France recalled its ambassador to Italy on Thursday amid mounting tensions after Italy's deputy prime minister met with French yellow vest protestersand Italian leaders made a string of critical public comments about French President Emmanuel Macron's government.
World
Rome airport temporarily closed by discovery of WWII bombs
Rome's Ciampino airport has been temporarily closed due to the discovery of World War II-era ordinance during maintenance work.
World
Juliette Binoche: Let justice do its work in Weinstein case
Actress Juliette Binoche is urging people to "let justice do what it needs to do" in the case of Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, and says it shouldn't be forgotten that he was a "great producer."
World
Saudi study: Millennial jihadis educated, not outcasts
A study by a Saudi research center is challenging the notion that jihadi fighters are necessarily disenfranchised and lacking opportunity, with its lead researcher saying Thursday that a new generation of Saudi militants are relatively well-educated, not driven purely by religious ideology and show little interested in suicide missions.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.