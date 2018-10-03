BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's prime minister has accused prosecutors in her country of falsifying evidence, pressurizing witnesses and modifying testimony.
While claiming the European Union has treated the government unfairly, Viorica Dancila told a panel at the European Parliament on Wednesday that "millions of Romanians" had been tapped by the country's secret services in corruption probes.
Partly as a result of such activities, the government is undertaking a contentious overhaul of the judiciary, reforms that have been criticized by the EU and sparked protests across Romania.
However, overall, she said Romania, whose justice system is under special EU monitoring, had been treated unfairly.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Saudi contributor to Washington Post goes missing in Turkey
A Saudi journalist who has written Washington Post columns critical of the kingdom's assertive crown prince has gone missing after visiting the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, the newspaper and his supporters said Wednesday, raising concerns over his safety.
World
Chilean cardinal goes before prosecutor in sex abuse probe
A prosecutor in Chile is questioning the archbishop of Santiago about allegedly covering up years of child sex abuse committed by clerics and officials of the country's Catholic Church.
World
Yemeni officials: Rebels release slain ex-president's sons
Yemen's Shiite rebels on Wednesday released two sons of late former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemeni officials said.
World
Indonesia disaster survivors search debris for food, drinks
"Awesome Indonesia," a young man shouted sarcastically as a crowd of people, some pushing their arms elbow deep into a jumbled pile of sodden food and debris, searched for anything edible in the shell of a warehouse that tsunami waves had pounded.
World
Syria's Assad says 'understanding' reached with Arab states
President Bashar Assad told a little-known Kuwaiti newspaper that Syria has reached a "major understanding" with Arab states after years of hostility over the country's civil war.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.