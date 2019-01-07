BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's government insists it is capable of handling the rotating presidency of the European Union, dismissing remarks made by the head of the bloc's executive branch.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker recently questioned whether Romania was ready for the political give-and-take of holding the presidency which began this month, adding it was "technically well-prepared" for the role.
But European Affairs Minister George Ciamba said Monday "Romania is well-prepared. Period," adding: "There are political disputes in all member states."
Leaders of Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party have blasted Juncker for alleged prejudices
EU officials have repeatedly criticized Bucharest over a contentious judicial overhaul, warning it will dilute efforts to prosecute high-level corruption in one of the bloc's most graft-riddled states.
