BUCHAREST, Romania — Royal wedding fever is catching on in Romania. Though not for that royal wedding.
Nicholas Medforth-Mills, the only grandson of the late King Michael, confirmed Tuesday in an interview with Digi 24 TV he would marry aviation public relations consultant Alina-Maria Binder.
The wedding will take place on Sept. 30 in an Orthodox church in Sinaia, the town where Michael was born.
Medforth-Mills, 33, was disinherited by Michael in 2015 following reports he fathered a child outside of wedlock. He reconciled with the royal house before Michael's funeral last year. The communists forced Michael to abdicate in 1947.
Medforth-Mills is one of the most popular members of the Romanian royals, because of his down-to-earth manner and love of cycling.
Binder, 30, first appeared alongside Medforth-Mills at Michael's funeral.
