BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian civic group has alleged that a top official illegally issued a certificate for a prosecutor saying that she hadn't collaborated with the communist-era secret police.
The Alliance for Fighting Abuses filed a criminal complaint with prosecutors Monday claiming Constantin Buchet, chairman of the National Council for the Study of the Securitate Archives, had bypassed the council's board and issued a certificate himself.
Six board members publicly said they hadn't been consulted on Adina Florea, a regional prosecutor being pushed by the ruling Social Democrats to be the country's next chief anti-corruption prosecutor.
The non-governmental group accused Buchet of misconduct and forgery. He has not replied to a request for comment.
President Klaus Iohannis says he can't appoint Florea until he gets a guarantee that she didn't collaborate with the Securitate.
