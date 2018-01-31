BUCHAREST, Romania — A Romanian auction house is selling memorabilia belonging to former Communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu to mark what would have been his 100th birthday.

The "Golden Era" online auction kicks off Wednesday evening. Among the 250 items going under the hammer are a fur-lined hunting cap worn by Ceausescu, an avid hunter, and shoes and a purse made for his wife, Elena Ceausescu. There's even toilet paper, which was scarce in the late days of communism.

Iulian Plestiu, research director at Artmark auction house, says potential buyers are middle-aged Romanians collecting memorabilia or younger people looking to acquire one of the now-trendy period posters.

Communism in Romania ended in 1989 when the Ceausescus were executed after a summary trial.