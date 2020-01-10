Reeling from the backlash to the handling of a racism accusation, the Romance Writers of America (RWA) is canceling its annual awards for 2020.

Known in the industry as the Ritas, the awards, which recognize "excellence in published romance novels and novellas," typically are given during the trade organization's annual conference in the summer. But in a statement released last week, the RWA said that many of its members had "lost faith" in its ability to conduct a fair contest, leading participants to withdraw.

"The contest will not reflect the breadth and diversity of 2019 romance novels/novellas and thus will not be able to fulfill its purpose of recognizing excellence in the genre," the organization said in the statement, adding that by taking the year off, "we will be able to move away from making piecemeal changes."

The statement concluded by saying that plans are to recognize both 2019 and 2020 books in 2021. The group declined to comment further.

The turmoil began in December when the RWA suspended Courtney Milan, a former board member and chair of its ethics committee, and banned her from leadership positions. Milan, who is Chinese-American, had criticized the depiction of Chinese women in the novel "Somewhere Lies the Moon," prompting its author, Kathryn Lynn Davis, and the book's publisher to file ethics complaints against Milan.

Milan's suspension was widely criticized on social media and by other writers, and the organization quickly reversed course. Still, eight board members resigned in protest, as did the former president, Carolyn Jewel, and a petition calling for the resignation of the RWA's new president, Damon Suede, has been submitted to the organization.

Responding to the news that the RWA canceled this year's awards, Milan tweeted: "I think canceling the Ritas this year is the first right decision I've seen RWA make in this whole debacle."

The Ritas have drawn criticism before over the lack of diversity in nominations, resulting in an effort to emphasize the contributions of writers of color. Nisha Sharma, whose young adult romance "My So-Called Bollywood Life" won a Rita award last year, was among three writers of color who won. The other two, M. Malone and Kennedy Ryan, were the first African-Americans to win in the organization's history.

"I felt for the first time, in the 10 years that I've been a member of the organization, that I was heard, that I was represented, that I was appreciated," Sharma said. "That ceremony gave me this sense of hope that things were getting better."

But she said she has been disheartened by the recent turmoil and believes there should be an "overhaul of leadership" before the awards ceremony is put in place again.