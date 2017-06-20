3M Co. announced a slate of leadership changes Tuesday and disclosed that its board of directors has waived the mandatory retirement age of 65 for chief executive Inge Thulin.

Thulin is currently 63.

The board of the Maplewood-based manufacturer appointed longtime executive Michael F. Roman to the roles of chief operating officer and executive vice president. Roman was the head of 3M’s largest business group, Industrial.

It also appointed Hak Cheol “H.C.” Shin as 3M’s new vice chairman and executive vice president. Both appointments become effective July 1. Both men will report directly to Thulin, who remains 3M chairman, president and chief executive.

The leadership changes were seen by some analysts as the first stage of long-term succession planning. Thulin was appointed as 3M’s chief operating officer in 2011 before becoming named CEO in 2012. In an e-mail Tuesday, a company spokeswoman emphasized that “no decisions have been made relative to the succession of Inge Thulin.”

In a statement Tuesday, Thulin praised both Roman and Shin in their promotions.

H.C. Shin was named vice chairman of 3M, a post that oversees research & development, strategy and business development, supply chain operations and information technology.

“Mike and H.C. are both highly effective, accomplished leaders with proven track records of delivering strong results, building businesses and developing future leaders,” Thulin said. “Each has extensive experience leading multiple 3M global business units, geographic regions and critical functional areas, and both have been instrumental in leveraging the 3M playbook to create sustainable value for our customers and shareholders.”

In his new role, Roman will be responsible for 3M’s five business groups and international operations. Before Tuesday’s appointment, he served as executive vice president of the 3M Industrial Business Group. Before that, he was senior vice president of strategy and business development and an early leader in 3M’s Lean Six Sigma program. He also served as 3M Korea’s president and executive officer for several years.

In his new role, Shin will oversee several global functions, including 3M research & development, strategy and business development, supply chain operations, information technology and 3M’s business transformation, which looks to enhance agility and efficiency. Since 2011, Shin was 3M’s executive vice president of 3M international operations. Before that he served as executive vice president of industrial.

3M announced several other leadership changes Tuesday that will also become effective July 1.

James Bauman, currently executive vice president of electronics & energy has been appointed executive vice president of industrial.

Julie Bushman, currently senior vice president of business transformation & information technology, will become executive vice president of international operations.

Eric Hammes, currently vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, was named senior vice president of business transformation & information technology.

Ashish Khandpur, currently senior vice president of research & development and chief technology officer, was appointed executive vice president of electronics & energy. John Banovetz, currently managing director of 3M Germany, Austria, Switzerland, will succeed Khandpur.

The changes come as 3M’s stock price broke another record Tuesday, reaching $214.55 a share in morning trading. The stock price is up 22 percent so far this year and is so high that many on Wall Street are wondering if a stock split maybe imminent. The last time the stock split was in 2003.

Dee DePass • 612-673-7725