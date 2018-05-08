ST. PAUL, Minn. — A national food poisoning outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has reached Minnesota.

The state Department of Health said Tuesday that 10 cases of E. coli infection in Minnesota residents are linked to the multi-state outbreak.

People got sick from April 20 through May 2. Three people were hospitalized, and two developed a potentially fatal complication that can include kidney failure.

Health officials have tied the outbreak to romaine lettuce grown in Yuma, Arizona, which provides most of the romaine sold in the U.S. during the winter.

Officials say don't eat romaine unless you are certain it is not from the Yuma region.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools.