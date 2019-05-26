ST. PAUL, Minn. — Romain Métanire scored in the 20th minute and Vito Mannone had his fifth shutout of the season to help Minnesota United beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 on Saturday night.
Métanire scored on a strike from the right flank that deflected off midfielder Boniek García and looped into the goal with a bounce off the far post.
Métanire blocked Romell Quioto's right-footed shot in the 22nd minute to help preserve the clean sheet for Minnesota (6-4-3). Mannone made saves in the 29th and 49th minutes.
Houston dropped to 7-3-2.
