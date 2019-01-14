SANTA MONICA, Calif. — "Roma" is the top winner at the Critics' Choice Awards, winning best picture, foreign language film and a pair of individual honors for director Alfonso Cuaron.

The 24th annual ceremony held Sunday at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, also split the top actress award between Glenn Close for "The Wife" and Lady Gaga for "A Star Is Born." The split win comes a week after Close won the Golden Globe Award for best actress in a film drama, an award that many expected Lady Gaga would win.

"The Americans" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" tied for top television winners with three apiece.

"Black Panther" and "Vice" each won three awards, including best actor for Christian Bale for his portrayal of former Vice President Dick Cheney.