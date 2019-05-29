Imagine everyone in a sold-out stadium singing along joyfully to a tune glorifying slavery, rape, torture and pedophilia, with the entire chorus led by a hyper-gesticulating 75-year-old white male, centimillionaire. It sounds like something out of a dystopian horror film or a tale of 19th century-era evil.

Sadly, this spectacle is coming to a major city near you — right here in our post-”Get Out” world and with audiences around the globe paying princely sums to participate in the privilege.

The violence and stereotypes depicted by the lyrics of the Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” are repulsive, yet the song continues to be broadcast without a peep by radio stations around the world and is blasted in cafes, airports, gyms, shopping centers and the ilk, even now well into the #MeToo and #TimesUp era.

Clearly, if the song’s same words were recited publicly, they would incite outrage. Twitter would run amok, friendships would fray, careers would capsize, swallowed whole by waves of shame. Somehow though, when set to music, the words are ignored. This is largely due to pop music being routinely dismissed as a triviality — a belittlement that belies pop culture’s pervasiveness, and thereby the danger of its often hidden or mixed messages.

After an interruption so that lead singer Mick Jagger could deal with a health issue, the Rolling Stones will resume their international “No Filter” stadium tour. “Brown Sugar,” far from some obscure B-side, is sure to be on the setlist. From the “Sticky Fingers” album, it was a No. 1 Billboard hit in 1971 that the band has continued to perform and repeatedly bring to life on stage.

Instead of being held to a higher standard as their stature should demand, those with celebrity and power are too often given a pass. A teenage barista would likely be fired for daring speak the line, “Brown Sugar, how come you taste so good? Brown Sugar, just like a young girl should,” to a customer or colleague. Yet, the Stones have brazenly gotten away with this jeering harassment for decades.

This is not a call for censorship or curtailing of artistic speech, but a plea for superstars to accept at least a fraction of accountability for their words as the rest of us.

With compassion and respect for Jagger’s health scare, his brush with mortality could not provide a more fitting moment for the band to acknowledge its error in judgment and retire the song permanently — as a voluntary effort to heal and educate their audience.

The issue today is not that they ever wrote the song. Nor that they have ever sung it. The fault is that they keep singing it.

For anyone remaining an apologist for “the greatest rock ‘n’ roll band in the world,” I challenge you to speak the lyrics to “Brown Sugar” in its entirety aloud and irony-free before a diverse group of strangers.

Go ahead, I dare you.

Ian Brennan is a music producer who has devoted his career to promoting voices from underheard regions and persecuted populations. His fifth book, “Silenced by Sound: The Music Meritocracy Myth” will be published in the fall. He wrote this article for the Chicago Tribune.