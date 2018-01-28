More from Star Tribune
Gophers
ICYMI: A record win highlights women's hoops this week
A record win, another triple-double and a milestone point highlighted the week in women's basketball.
Twins
Red Sox manager Alex Cora brings youthful eye to new job
Dave Dombrowski wanted to make sure he and Alex Cora were on the same page, so the Red Sox boss sent off an email for his new manager's approval.
Sports
Opara, Polster, Steffen make US debuts in 0-0 tie vs Bosnia
In previous World Cup years, the United States used its January training camp to evaluate young players for a tournament five months later. This time, the Americans likely don't have a game that matters until the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Sports
Federer wins 20th major; Wozniacki wins her 1st in Australia
Once he'd become the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the questions to Roger Federer shifted to another major milestone.
Vikings
Super Bowl flyover won't be the usual demonstration
The Super Bowl will have the usual flyover — except it will be anything but normal.
