– A senior Cabinet minister and army general from Myanmar arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Thursday to discuss a trouble-plagued scheme to repatriate Rohingya Muslims who fled military assaults and now are in camps in Bangladesh.

In less than half a year, around 700,000 Rohingya escaped attacks in their home state, Rakhine, and what the international community has called ethnic cleansing by Myanmar’s security forces.

The Myanmar government insists it is committed to the repatriation of those Rohingya who can prove they recently left Rakhine. The Bangladeshi side says the same.

But few expect that the two days of meetings between Lt. Gen. Kyaw Swe, Myanmar’s home minister, and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, his Bangladeshi counterpart, will elicit much action. Over months of sporadic talks, each side has blamed the other for failing to put in place a voluntary repatriation agreement signed in November.

What neither side is fully talking about is what the Rohingya Muslims, who do not have a formal representative in the talks, want to happen.

Q. Do the Rohingya want to return?

A. A long-persecuted Muslim minority, the Rohingya began fleeing Myanmar in huge numbers last August when attacks on Myanmar security posts by Rohingya insurgents unleashed a brutal military response. Hundreds of Rohingya villages were burned to the ground by security forces and associated mobs of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

At least 6,700 Rohingya met violent deaths in Rakhine in the month after the military’s scorched-earth campaign, according to Doctors Without Borders. Rohingya women physically traumatized by rape continue to cross the border into Bangladesh.

Myanmar’s civilian administration, however, refuses to admit to any systematic wrongdoing by the nation’s military. The continuing refusal by Myanmar’s authorities to acknowledge any atrocities against Rohingya civilians worries many of those sheltering in Bangladesh.

“We will go back, but we must be given safety,” said Mohammed Zahid Alam, a Rohingya who now lives in the Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. “We want a peaceful life.”

Beyond the fundamental issue of security, most Rohingya have little interest in returning to a country that has denied them basic rights, like freedom of movement and higher education. Myanmar’s government considers the Rohingya to be illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. Most have been stripped of their Myanmar citizenship even though they have deep roots in the region.

Rohingya community leaders in the Bangladesh camps say they will return only if Myanmar’s government gives them the same rights it has given the country’s dozens of other ethnic minority groups.

Q. When are repatriations to begin?

A. Last month, technically.

In the repatriation agreement signed last November, Myanmar and Bangladesh agreed to the return of willing Rohingya who could prove they had fled to Bangladesh since October 2016, when an earlier Rohingya insurgent assault catalyzed a smaller exodus.

The repatriation process was supposed to begin by Jan. 23. That deadline was quietly delayed without much clarity on when the new start date for repatriations might be.

A further agreement was signed in mid-January stipulating that Rohingya returns should be completed within a two-year period. But apart from a token number of people who have returned to Myanmar, including some Hindu families, no one is rushing back.

Q. Where would Rohingya returnees live?

A. The Myanmar government has built camps, rows of grim longhouses in Rakhine in which repatriated Rohingya are supposed to stay for an unspecified period of time. The compounds are surrounded by barbed-wire fences and bear an uncomfortable similarity to concentration camps. There is little in the way of trees or shade — and no signs of accessible fields or paddies that could support Rohingya communities.

Human Rights Watch has called these camps “open-air prisons.”

When and if the Rohingya would be allowed to return to their own villages, many of which were razed by fire, is not clear. Myanmar has begun transferring some land that it terms “abandoned” to other owners.

Zaw Htay, the presidential spokesman, confirmed that the camps in Sittwe, Myebon and Kyaukphyu will be shuttered.

“We will relocate the refugees to appropriate places,” he said. “Now we don’t want to tell the media where we will relocate them.”