Epic battles

Roger Federer's five-set finals at Wimbledon:

2007: Defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6 (7), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-2 in 3 hours, 45 minutes. Had 24 aces to Nadal's one.

2008: Lost to Nadal 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 in 4:48. Until Sunday, it was the longest final in Wimbledon history in terms of time.

2009: Defeated Andy Roddick 5-7, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5), 3-6, 16-14 in 4:17. It remains the longest Wimbledon final in terms of games (77).

2014: Lost to Novak Djokovic 6-7 (7), 6-4, 7-6 (4), 5-7, 6-4 in 3:57. Federer forced a fifth set by winning the final five games in the fourth set.

2019: Lost to Djokovic 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) in 4:57, making it the longest Wimbledon singles final in terms of time. Sunday's match also had the longest rally on record for a final, at 35 strokes.