– There was no slow start to this U.S. Open outing for Roger Federer, who bristled at the suggestion that he might have played a role in some favorable scheduling.

After dropping the opening set in each of his initial two matches for the first time in 19 appearances at Flushing Meadows, the No. 3-seeded Federer was back at his best Friday in a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Dan Evans, accumulating a 48-7 edge in winners as the opening act in the Arthur Ashe Stadium day session.

Evans acknowledged 20-time major champion Federer's superiority. How couldn't he?

But the 58th-ranked player from Britain also thought the timing was "a bit disappointing," because his rain-postponed second-round match was played Thursday, while Federer got to play Wednesday under the Ashe roof.

Being first up on Friday's program meant Evans had to be back on court about 18 hours after he'd left the tournament grounds.

"It was always going to be a competitive advantage for me. ... Luck was on my side," Federer said, although he did add that his team was asked about whether it had a preference for when to play.

"But that doesn't mean, like, 'Roger asks, Roger gets.' Just remember that, because I have heard this too often now," he said. "I'm sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots; the tournament and the TV stations do. We can give our opinion. That's what we do. But I'm still going to walk out [on court], even if they schedule me at 4 in the morning."

Tournament spokesman Chris Widmaier would not discuss specifics of conversations between tournament officials and representatives of any player. "That was the schedule we put forth, and we're comfortable with the decision," Widmaier said.

When a reporter asked Evans whether he made any requests about a later start time, he replied: "You think a guy who has my ranking has any say in that?"

Serena Williams scored a convincing 6-3, 6-2 victory over Wimbledon quarterfinalist Karolina Muchova. Williams seized control with a seven-game run that began after trailing 3-2 in the first set. She'll face No. 22 Petra Martic on Sunday for a spot in the quarterfinals. Other women's winners Friday included No. 2 Ash Barty, No. 3 Karolina Pliskova and No. 16 Johanna Konta. Men who advanced included 2016 champion Stan Wawrinka and Alex de Minaur, who beat 2014 runner-up Kei Nishikori.