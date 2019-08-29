‑ Roger Federer looked up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium scoreboard and for the second time in three days saw it lit up with a strange sight.

It showed Federer down a set to a player ranked far below him.

The five-time champion came back again, beating Damir Dzhumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the third round of the U.S. Open.

With rain affecting play in Flushing Meadows for the first time in the tournament, only the matches on Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium, which have retractable roofs, were able to be played into the evening.

The covered conditions were no help at the start to Federer, though he couldn't explain why.

"I don't have an answer to you," he said. "It's just poor ball striking in the beginning."

Federer has reached the third round in all 19 appearances at the U.S. Open, though this was the first time he lost the first set in both of his first two matches in Flushing Meadows.

"Look, they came out and they were well prepared," Federer said. "But I clearly have to play better from the get-go."

It wasn't the only match Wednesday where one of the greatest players of all-time had to find an extra gear.

Serena Williams, seeded eighth in the women's draw, entered her contest with 17-year-old American Catherine McNally 19-0 in second round matches at the U.S. Open.

McNally won the first set, the first one Williams had ever lost in the second round here, but Williams refocused and dominated the rest of the way for a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 victory.

"I couldn't play too much worse at that point, I was making so many errors off my forehand and I wasn't practicing like this at all," Williams said. "I knew I could play better and kind of try to let Serena come through for once, a little bit."

Still she had positive words for McNally, who wasn't born when Serena won her first U.S. Open title in 1999.

"I think she really came out and played really well, she showed no fear she had absolutely nothing to lose so she played like it," Williams said. "It's good to see so many young players doing so, so, so well."

In other matches, No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic fought through trouble with his shoulder to beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

The defending champion was treated by the trainer multiple times in the match and appeared in trouble when he fell behind 3-0 in the second set. But he battled back to take it in a tiebreaker and had an easy time in the third set.

"I was definitely tested. This is something I've been carrying for a quite a while now," said Djokovic, who repeatedly shook his left arm between points while serving in his first-round match Monday and did that again this time. "It wasn't easy playing with the pain and you have to fight and hope you get lucky with some shots."

Meanwhile No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina beat two-time U.S. Open champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 on Armstrong. And second-seeded Ash Barty barely avoided getting pushed to a third set and got past Lauren Davis of the United States 6-2, 7-6 (2) to reach the third round.