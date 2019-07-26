Essential items that the Roe Family Singers bring to their many outdoor gigs around the Upper Midwest:

Trash bags: "They make good amp covers on the fly in a quick downpour," Quillan Roe explained. "And you can still hear out of them, too."

"Anything with roller wheels": That's how Kim Roe described their array of equipment bags, from suitcases that can hold small amps to the big scrapbooking case that houses CDs and other merchandise.

Clips and clamps: For holding down fliers, set lists, T-shirts and "anything else that can blow away," Kim said. "Because inevitably it will blow away."

Frozen washcloths and water bottles: For the especially hot shows. "They usually thaw just enough to do the trick" by showtime, Kim said.

Granola bars: Fiddler Ric Lee is the most popular guy in the band because he always has some handy, and often there isn't time to eat anything else preshow. "Pizza would be better," Lee admitted, "but it's not quite as portable."

The obvious twofer: "You can't ever have too much bug spray or sunblock," Kim said, but admitted neither is reliable. Like the one show where "every mosquito in the world came out" mid-gig. Their remedy for the same gig the following year? "We moved the set time up by one hour."