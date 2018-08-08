CLEVELAND — Fernando Rodney struck out Francicso Lindor with the tying run on second base in the ninth inning after Adalberto Mejia pitched one-hit ball over five innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Lindor homered in the eighth but struck out looking on a 2-2 pitch as Rodney recorded his 325th career save — moving him into 17th place on the career list.

Yan Gomes led off the ninth and was credited with a hit after Miguel Sano bobbled his groundball behind third base. Sano recovered, but Gomes beat the throw. Jason Kipnis struck out and pinch-hitter Melky Cabrera flied out.

Gomes took second on Mitch Garver's passed ball, but Rodney closed out his 25th save this season.

A bloop single by Lindor in the first was the only hit off Mejia (2-0), making his fourth start and fifth appearance of the season. The left-hander retired the last 12 hitters he faced and was pulled after throwing 68 pitches with a strained left wrist.

Gabriel Moya relieved Mejia to begin the sixth. The injury was announced the following inning.

Minnesota's pitching rebounded from a 10-0 loss Monday. Cleveland managed only two hits through seven innings, but Lindor's homer and pinch-hitter Leonys Martin's sacrifice fly made it a one-run game.

Garver's homer in the second inning denied Carlos Carrasco (13-6) a chance to move into a tie for the AL lead in wins. The right-hander allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings.

Eddie Rosario was 4 for 5 and is batting .355 (21 for 59) in 14 games against Cleveland this season.

Mejia dominated the Indians at Target Field last week, also pitching five scoreless innings and allowing one hit. He struggled against the first two hitters Tuesday before quickly settling in.

Lindor's popup fell in shallow right field. First baseman Joe Mauer raced out with his back to home plate and right fielder Max Kepler charged in, but the ball dropped between the two.

Mejia hit Michael Brantley with a pitch, but retired the next three hitters. Jose Ramirez hit into a forceout that moved Lindor to third, but Encarnacion flied out to shallow right and Mejia caught Brandon Guyer's soft liner to the mound.

Mejia walked Yonder Alonso to lead off the second, but that was the last baserunner he allowed.

Garver's homer also ended stretch of 22 straight scoreless innings by Cleveland's pitching against Minnesota.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 10 minutes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: RHP Matt Belisle (sore right knee) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Matt Magill was reinstated from the paternity list.

Indians: Gomes was in the lineup after missing three games with right knee tendinitis.

UP NEXT

RHP Jake Odorizzi (4-7, 4.60) starts for Minnesota on Wednesday against RHP Mike Clevinger (7-7, 3.48).