ATHENS, Ohio — Ben Roderick scored a career-high 21 points. making six 3-pointers, and Ohio topped Buffalo 80-69 on Tuesday night, snapping the Bulls' four-game win streak.

Roderick was 6-for-8 shooting from beyond the arc, Jason Preston added 19 points with 10 rebounds for Ohio (14-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which earned a fourth straight home victory. Ben Vander Plas added 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jordan Dartis had 12 points.

The Bobcats opened the game on an 18-0 run, featuring three straight 3s by Roderick and a 3 and a dunk from Vander Plas. The Bobcats maintained a double-digit lead for much of the game. Buffalo was outrebounded (39-36) for the first time since the MAC opener Jan. 4.

Jayvon Graves had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Bulls (18-10, 9-6), Antwain Johnson added 15 points. Josh Mballa had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Graves became the 21st Buffalo player to surpass 1,000 career points, finishing with 1,013.

Jeenathan Williams, the Bulls' second-leading scorer (17 ppg), scored three on 1-for-6 shooting in 14 minutes.

Ohio faces Kent State at home on Friday. Buffalo plays Akron at home on Saturday.