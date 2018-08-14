OKLAHOMA CITY — A rodeo bull broke free from the Oklahoma City Stockyards late Monday, charging through city streets and chasing people, including one person who jumped into a river to escape the animal.

Oklahoma City police spokeswoman Megan Morgan says the animal managed to escape a pen at the stockyards then made its way downtown, nearing a hospital and bus station. Morgan says cowboys and police eventually corralled the bull but the animal collapsed and died after it was captured.

According to The Oklahoman , an Oklahoma City police report identifies a suspect as "Rodeo Bull," standing 4 feet tall, with brown hair and black eyes, and weighing 2,000 pounds.

Morgan says the bull chased several people but there were no serious injuries reported.