Rod Carew will share the story behind the heart transplant that saved his life when he meets with media Tuesday morning in Southern California.

The former Twins star and Hall of Famer received the heart of former NFL player Konrad Reuland on Dec. 14, according to reports. It is believed to be the first organ transplant between professional athletes.

Carew was on the transplant list after suffering a massive heart attack in September 2015.

The Reuland family will join Carew Tuesday as they honor Konrad’s life and help bring awareness to issues of heart health. The press conference is scheduled to begin at noon in Minnesota and can be streamed online.

Carew’s first TV interview since the surgery aired Friday on “The CBS Evening News” with former KSTP reporter Steve Hartman.

“He didn’t hold back,” Hartman told the Star Tribune’s Neal Justin. “I can’t think of anything I asked him that he didn’t answer.”

Current and former Twins have followed Carew’s progress closely. Twins beat writer La Valle E. Neal wrote that about 20 players have been on a text message string with Rhonda Carew over the past several months receiving updates.

They were all thrilled when a donor heart became available in December, Neal wrote.

“I read the story, and I started tearing up,” Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said. “Being faith-based, I think of how good of a guy Rod is. … Then I learned about Konrad. You can’t make this stuff up.”

You can watch the press conference at noon here: