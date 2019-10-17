Starting with his rookie season in 1967, Rod Carew was one of the top players in major-league baseball.

Carew was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1967 and an All-Star in each of his 12 seasons with the Minnesota Twins. While with the Twins he won seven American League batting titles.

Carew spent the final seven seasons of his 19-year big league career with the California Angels and was All-Star in all but his final season in the major leagues.

He finished his career with 3,053 hits and a career batting average of .328. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1991.

ROD CAREW

Class: 2006.

Sport: Baseball.

Teams: Minnesota Twins, California Angels.