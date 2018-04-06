A central Minnesota schools chief has stepped down from his position following his arrest last month on suspicion of indecent exposure and allegations that he has exposed himself at least 16 times since mid-November.

School board members unanimously approved Scott Staska’s resignation Tuesday as superintendent of the Rocori School District, said Kara Habben, school board chair.

Staska, 56, of Cold Spring, could not be reached for comment Friday. He had been on administrative leave following his March arrest for exposing himself to employees at a Waite Park convenience store. Police later said the schools chief had exposed himself at least 16 times at stores in Waite Park and St. Cloud.

Staska, who became superintendent in 2002, has yet to be charged. But Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud said Friday he expects charges will be filed early next week for multiple counts of indecent exposure.

“They definitely will. It’s just taking some time to get all the investigations done,” Bentrud said.

Waite Park authorities allege Staska exposed himself at two Kwik Trip stores and a SuperAmerica in town. St. Cloud police say he also exposed himself at two Kwik Trip locations as well as inside the Rue 21 and Lids stores in Crossroads Center Mall.

School officials have indicated that they’ve heard of no similar accusations against Staska involving students or staff in the district.

Staska had previously earned praise for his handling of a 2003 shooting that left two students dead. He was named the state’s top superintendent in 2010 by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

John Thein, a former superintendent for Roseville schools, is officially stepping in as the interim leader of Rocori schools. The school board approved a contract with Thein, who will earn a weekly salary $2,750.