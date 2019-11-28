CLASS 4A, FRIDAY, 4 P.M.

ROCORI SPARTANS (10-2) vs. SMB WOLFPACK (12-0)

Jim says: Rocori looked fearless in its 48-24 victory over Winona in the semifinals. It will need that to stay with SMB, which gives opposing coaches sleepless nights with its skills. Whatever the opponent has, the uber-talented Wolfpack do them one better. SMB simply has too much.

SMB 40, Rocori 21

David says: The chief SMB weapon is quarterback/safety Jalen Suggs, always the best athlete on the field. He produced 322 yards of offense — five shy of the team total — plus three touchdowns and two interceptions in the semifinal against Hutchinson. Rocori must continue to run the ball well, sustain drives and shorten the game.

SMB 28, Rocori 21