STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — A Norman Rockwell painting at the center of a contentious legal dispute over a Massachusetts museum's decision to sell it soon will be available for public viewing again.

The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, announced Wednesday that "Shuffleton's Barbershop" will go on display there beginning June 9.

The painting was one of two Rockwell works the Berkshire Museum in nearby Pittsfield said it needed to sell to stay afloat.

The sale was challenged in court, and in a deal reached with the help of the state attorney general's office, it was sold to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles for an undisclosed price.

The deal ensured that "Shuffleton's Barbershop" will remain on display in Stockbridge until 2020.

The work was expected to get as much as $30 million at auction.